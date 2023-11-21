A man has been jailed after he threw a mobile phone at the head of a police officer who was arresting him in Bristol.

Thomas Dunn, 37, of Redwick Road, Pilning, was driving the wrong way down a one-way road in February.

He then abandoned his vehicle on Charis Avenue in Southmead, before being chased.

The officer suffered a "significant" cut above his eye and was treated at the hospital. He has since returned home and fully recovered, police said.

Dunn pleaded guilty to driving above the legal alcohol limit and to assault causing actual bodily harm at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 14 November.

He was sentenced to 6 months in prison, disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay £156 in compensation.

Insp Jon Hill said: “Officers protecting our communities should not have to face this kind of behaviour, but unfortunately all too often they do.

“This sentence reflects the seriousness of these appalling and unacceptable crimes and that they will not be tolerated.”

Avon and Somerset Police Federation vice-chair Iain Prideaux said: “Quick thinking, unrelenting in duty and professionalism cost the officer a significant cut above the eye and the residents of Avon and Somerset should be rightly outraged.

“I am pleased he has made a full recovery but please don’t forget the officer, his family and friends who are affected when one of our own is assaulted.

“Officers still have to go home and often the family share in the hurt that’s caused.

“Bravery has many faces, it’s on our officers and staff and within their families too. Thank you for your courage, professionalism and never give up attitude to protect us.”