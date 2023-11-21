Moment dangerous driver leads police on 100mph chase on wrong side of road

Play Brightcove video

Watch dashcam footage of the police chase

A dangerous driver hit speeds of 100mph while travelling on the wrong side of the road in Cornwall as he attempted to evade police.

Louis Roser, from Trewoon, drove his uninsured vehicle directly into oncoming traffic on the A390 after failing to stop for officers on 11 October.

Police had to cut him up and bump his car at a roundabout near St Austell to end the chase.

Roser apologised to officers when he was interviewed after the incident describing his own driving as "appalling" and saying there was "no excuse" for it.

He admitted to dangerous driving and has now been sentenced to 13 months in prison and handed a three-year driving ban.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath sample and using a vehicle without insurance when he appeared before Truro Crown Court on 9 November.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they have released the footage of the incident to show other drivers how easily the chase could have had far more tragic consequences.

Inspector Greg Hodgkiss, from the force's roads policing unit, said: “The manner of driving was incredibly dangerous and Roser put himself, members of the public and the officers at serious risk of harm.

“With safety being the priority, officers made tactical contact with the car and forced it to stop.

Louis Roser has been jailed and handed a three-year driving ban. Credit: ITV News

“We wanted to share this video with the public to highlight the important message that this type of driving will not tolerated and could have resulted in someone being seriously, or even fatally, injured."

Last year, 47 people were killed on Devon and Cornwall's roads and a further 741 were injured.

Devon and Cornwall's Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: “I’d like to praise the officers involved in this pursuit for their calm decisiveness during what must have been a very tense situation.”