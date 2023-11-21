A murder probe has been launched and a man arrested after a woman died at a house on the outskirts of Bristol.

Emergency services were called to Wedmore Close, in Kingswood, at around 3.50pm on Monday 20 November.

Officers had received a report of an assault and, when they arrived, found the woman with significant injuries.

Police officers gave the woman CPR, but she died at the scene. A post-mortem is yet to be completed to determine her cause of death.

The woman has not been identified but her next of kin has been informed.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at the property on suspicion of murder. He is due to be assessed by health professionals before being questioned by detectives.

Neighbourhood Policing Chief Inspector Dan Forster said: "Tragically, there were a number of children inside the property at the time of the incident and while thankfully they weren’t hurt, there are understandably distressed at what has happened.

“I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to them and the victim's wider family during what is undoubtedly a very difficult time.

“The children are currently being looked after by a family member and specially trained officers will provide them with support.”

He added: “Our Major Crime Investigation Team will carry out a full investigation into what happened. At this time, the incident is being treated as an isolated one involving people known to each other.

“A cordon is currently in place to protect the scene and to allow crime scene investigators to carry out a forensic examination of it.

"Residents of Wedmore Close can expect this cordon to be in place for at least a couple of days as all the necessary inquiries are completed.

“To provide reassurance to them, and the wider community, neighbourhood officers will be carrying out increased patrols in the area over the coming days.

“Incidents like this are very rare but when they do happen, we know they cause significant concern so we’d urge anyone with worries or questions to speak to an officer or contact their local neighbourhood policing team.”

The force's professional standards department has been notified and a mandatory referral will be made to police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, to review the circumstances of Avon and Somerset Police's response to this incident.