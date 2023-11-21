Truro Rugby Club has described a vandalism attack on its new changing rooms as 'heart breaking'.

It's believed the facilities were broken into over the weekend, with tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage caused.

The club says shower doors were torn off hinges, toilets broken and white paint thrown around in the changing area and boiler room.

Some of the damage at Truro RFC Credit: Truro RFC

The new facilities had only recently been refurbished following a £33,000 crowdfunding campaign towards a new stand, upgraded changing rooms and extended new kitchens and meeting space.

In a statement, Truro RFC's said: "As some members will be aware, a significant amount of criminal damage has occurred in the new changing room development.''

"It will remain closed this week while we work with the police and our insurers. It goes without saying we are heartbroken that people would do this."

The newly built stand at Truro RFC Credit: Truro RFC

The club says it is unclear when the facilities will reopen, as it has to wait for insurers to finish accessing the damage.

It also says players may have to use temporary marquees or change in their cars until repairs are completed.

The club also estimates repair costs could reach £100,000 in a "worst case scenario" if floors and the boiler room have to be replaced.