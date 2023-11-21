Seal pup named after Dame Judi Dench released back into sea

Play Brightcove video

Watch Charlotte Gay's Report

The Cornish Seal Sanctuary has successfully made its first seal pup release of the 2023/24 season.

The centre at Gweek near Helston often rescues and provides care for sick, injured, or distressed seals, and then releases them once they are back to full health.

Amongst the three rescued seals released back into the wild at Perranuthnoe near Penzance was special seal pup 'Judi Dench'.

She made international headlines in September after meeting the Dame herself.

Judi Dench visited the Cornish Seal Sanctuary in September Credit: Cornish Seal Sanctuary

Renowned actor Dame Judi Dench had been visiting Cornwall with her family in September when she stopped by the sanctuary.

At the same time, the charity, which works to rescue up to 70 seal pups from around Cornwall each winter, also took in a new pup.

The pup was estimated to be around three weeks old and had been admitted to the site’s hospital after being found dehydrated with several wounds on Millook Haven Beach.

The sanctuary’s fundraising manager, Leanne Attwood, said: “It was like fate – it just so happened that, as Dame Judi and her family explored the Sanctuary, this pup was admitted to our seal hospital.

“With our actors and actresses naming theme this season, we knew we just had to name her after Judi Dench, who was already on our list of name ideas.”

Three seals were successfully released at Perranuthnoe Credit: ITV News

Judi and two other seal pups have now been released back into the wild after spending several months recuperating in the seal hospital at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary.

On average, it costs £2,000 to rehabilitate a seal pup to full health, not including any special surgeries or extended veterinary treatment needed.

The sanctuary is fundraising to cover the costs of caring for the many pups who will make it through the doors this season with its Pup Wish List Appeal.

The charity is also reminding locals and visitors that it is very common to see pups on beaches at this time of year, and disturbance can be a real issue for them, often leading to abandonment by their mums, which can be fatal.

Those who do see a pup on the beach are advised to keep dogs on leads and children away, and not to approach or chase the seal back into the sea.

If you believe the pup is in distress or needs medical attention, you can call the Cornish Seal Sanctuary directly on 01326 221361 or British Divers Marine Life Rescue on 01825 765546 for more help and advice.