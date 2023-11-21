A 19-year-old has suffered potentially life-changing injuries after being stabbed in the car park of a quiet country pub.

The incident happened outside the White Hart pub, in Congresbury, on Friday 17 November.

Avon and Somerset Police say the man had arranged to meet friends in the pub's car park.

According to police, the victim went to his friend's car, he was attacked by three or four other people who got out of another vehicle which had been parked nearby.

The teenager was treated by ambulance crews at the scene before being admitted to hospital for treatment. Police have described his injuries as "potentially life-changing" but say he is now recovering.

A police spokesperson told ITV News: "Initial enquiries suggest there is unlikely to be any risk to the wider community and the investigation continues.

"Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area.

"Police would also like to hear from anyone who has any dashcam footage from Wrington Road, near to the White Hart pub, between 7.30pm and 8pm on Friday night."

If you can help, please call 101 and give the reference 5223281786 or pass on information through the police website.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.