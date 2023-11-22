Bath Christmas Market is set to return once again this festive season with hundreds of traders set to take part.

The market is free to enter and will run for 18 days, starting on Thursday 23 November and ending on Sunday 10 December.

The annual event is now in its 21st year, following a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.

Last year, the market attracted around 426,000 visitors according to organisers, which they say led to an estimated £50 million boost to the local economy. Organisers are hoping for similar numbers of visitors this year.

What's on offer:

This year, Bath Christmas Market will feature more than 200 traders, spread across 175 chalets throughout the 18 days.

Some businesses will be present for the whole period, while others will only be serving customers for a handful of days.

Among the stalls, there will be 17 businesses serving visitors food and drinks, from hot dogs and hot chocolates to locally made liquors and tasty treats. These will also cater to a range of dietary requirements, serving gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan products.

The whole site is also free from fossil fuels and single-use plastics.

Alongside traders, of which around two-thirds are based in Bath and the surrounding areas, there will also be 36 charities and community groups taking part. These will be raising funds for their community activities in two stalls.

There will also be a range of pop-up entertainment across the site, featuring community choirs, The Natural Theatre Company and live bands.

Bath Christmas Market also has accessible toilets located at Terrace Walk and Bilbury Lane, to make sure that everyone feels welcome. Organisers have said if anyone feels they have specific requirements, then they should get in touch.

Away from the market site, the city also has Christmas lights on display and the return of Bath on Ice to Royal Victoria Park.

The market usually attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city. Credit: ITV News West Country

Opening hours:

Bath Christmas Market is open every day from Thursday 23 November through to and including Sunday 10 November.

The stalls open each morning at 10am and will be trading until 7pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and until 8pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Sundays will see the Christmas market open for slightly less time, operating from 10am until 6pm.

There will also be a private opening for those living within a 10-mile radius of the market on Wednesday 22 November, between 5pm and 7pm.

How to get there:

The Christmas Market will take place in the usual site, spanning across Bath's historic city centre from Abbeygate Street to Milsom Street.

Bath and North East Somerset Council is encouraging visitors to travel to the site sustainably, where possible.

Rail:

The market is easily accessible by rail, being a five-minute walk (0.2 miles) from Bath Spa station.

Bath has direct rail links to many major cities including Cardiff, Reading, Southampton, London, and Bristol.

Bus:

Bath Park and Ride also operate an increased service during the period when the market is running, and this is a short, 10-minute ride to the centre of the city.

The 21, 31 and 41 will be running more frequently than normal to meet demand and organisers at Travelwest have said some services will be running as frequently as every 4-5 minutes.

There are three park and ride sites on the outskirts of Bath, which will be running an increased service during the market. Credit: Travelwest

There will also be off-bus ticket sales available from queue marshals as well as from car park stewards, according to Travelwest.

They have advised those hoping to travel to the market by bus to check their journey planner.

There are three Park and Ride car parks outside of Bath:

Newbridge P&R, west of Bath, BA1 3NB

Lansdown P&R, north of Bath, BA1 9BJ

Odd Down P&R, south of Bath, BA2 8PA

Car:

Bath is just 10 miles from junction 18 of the M4 motorway and there are a number of car parks close to the city centre.

Charlotte Street Car Park

Manvers Street

Podium Shopping Centre

SouthGate

Avon Street Parking

Bath Cricket Club

However, organisers have those driving should expect to face traffic and would recommend using the Park and Ride services.

The city also has a clean air zone operation (CAZ), though not all vehicles will be charged.

A map of Blue Badge parking across the city can be downloaded here.

Coach:

There is a dedicated coach drop-off and pick-up zone just five minutes from the market. People are advised to check with their local providers about times and routes.

Bath Christmas Market is thought to have brought £50 million into the city in 2022.

Bath Christmas Market: 'A fantastic way to kick off your Christmas celebrations'

Bath and North East Somerset Council has said it is delighted to be welcoming thousands of people to the city this Christmas.

Councillor Paul Roper, cabinet member for Economic and Cultural Sustainable Development, said: “Bath’s Christmas Market has a place on the international stage and is a fantastic way to kick off your Christmas and New Year celebrations.

"It’s a first-class event for the community to enjoy whilst benefitting local retailers, restaurants and hotels by attracting extra footfall into the city.

“Bath has an excellent Christmas offering year on year and I’m delighted that the Christmas Market is an integral part of that. I’m very much looking forward to seeing the city centre looking festive and showcasing everything Bath has to offer.”