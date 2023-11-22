A man is due to appear in court charged with murder after a woman died at a house on the outskirts of Bristol.

Emergency services were called to Wedmore Close, in Kingswood, at around 3.50pm on Monday 20 November where the woman was found with significant injuries.

Police officers gave her CPR, but she died at the scene. A post-mortem is yet to be completed to determine her cause of death.

Darryl Bowen was charged overnight following an investigation by Avon and Somerset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team.

The 43-year-old will appear at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 22 November.

Senior Investigating Officer Neil Meade said: “Although formal identification has not yet been carried out, we believe the deceased to be Alison Bowen, aged 41.

“Alison’s family have been updated on this significant development, and specialist liaison officers will continue to support them. Our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

"We’ll continue to carry out a full and thorough investigation as this case progresses.

"There will remain an increased police presence in the affected area of Kingswood and our officers will be available to answer any questions or concerns the local community may have."