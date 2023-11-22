Police are urgently searching for a missing teenager from Swindon.

Summer Jacob went missing from the Freshbrook area of the town at around 10pm on Tuesday 21 November.

The 16-year-old is described as a white female, approximately 5ft 5ins, with medium-length brown hair.

Summer was last seen wearing a cream jumper and pink trousers with white clouds on.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said they are "extremely concerned" for her welfare.

Investigating officers are asking anyone with information on Summer's whereabouts to call them on 101 quoting reference number 54230123634.