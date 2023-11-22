A Chippenham man has been jailed after pleading guilty to multiple counts of rape of a young boy.

James Morrison, 31, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday 22 November.

He initially appeared at Salisbury Crown Court on July 18 where he pleaded guilty to several offences.

These consisted of four counts of rape of a child and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Additionally, he admitted to causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity as well as engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a child.

Morrison was handed a 19-year and four-month sentence – 13 years and four months of which must be served in prison and six years on extended licence.

He was also issued with a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order and must sign the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Investigator Francesca Mason, of the Child Abuse Investigation Team from Wiltshire Police, said: “After committing these horrific crimes, Morrison made threats towards his victim which made him feel trapped and unable to confide in his parent.

“Fortunately, the victim’s mum found messages on her son’s phone which led to her son disclosing exactly what had happened and the subsequent police report.

“I would like to commend the young victim for the bravery he has shown during the court process – maturity far beyond his years following what has been an incredibly traumatic ordeal.

“I am pleased Morrison has been given a lengthy custodial sentence, reflecting the horrific nature of his crimes. He took advantage of a vulnerable child, abusing him and then making threats towards him.

“As a member of the CAIT team, I would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse to report it to police immediately so that we can put offenders like Morrisons before the courts.”