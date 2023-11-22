A sexual assault in Plymouth has sparked a CCTV appeal.

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday 14 November at a property in the Greenbank area of the city.

Devon and Cornwall Police have now released images of a man they to speak with in connection with the incident.

Officers say he might have information they believe may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

The force is asking anyone with information to contact them online or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 50230302127.