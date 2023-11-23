A new multi-faith space in Bristol Airport has been likened to a bus stop or smoking shelter.

The airport already has a multi-faith area in its main departure lounge, but says it created this additional space due to an increase in people needing one near its Silver Zone parking area.

It posted about the new space on social media, describing it as "a private space to reflect and pray whilst waiting to collect friends, family or loved ones."

While passengers were supportive of having such a space, many critiqued the design - describing it as a "smoking shelter" or "bus shelter."

One person said: "This is a joke right? The idea of providing a space is amazing, but this space is utterly contemptuous to many faiths, and especially to those who pray in certain ways, such as kneeling or bowing on the floor.

"It's not private, it's got a gap and no doubt there will be many gawking passersby.

"This is a smoking shelter, not a prayer space - no doubt it will get used as such."

Another added: "Nothing says you care more than a wet floor and replacing the smoking sign with a multi-faith one."

One person said they "love the idea" but urged Bristol Airport to turn it into a "dry, secure and welcoming" area.

"This is the most unwelcoming multi-faith area I have ever seen," one person said.

"Was anyone actually consulted on what is needed in one? Is there even a door for privacy? Freezing cold and wet during the winter.

"I’m interested in hearing what people who use these areas have to say about it as it doesn’t seem inclusive at all. More like a bus shelter."

In response, a spokesperson for the airport said: “The new multi-faith space has been created for customers to use whilst at the airport waiting for family and friends in the free waiting zone car park, situated one mile away from the terminal.

"We’ve consulted widely and listened to feedback and designed a new specification for future spaces.

"We’ve experienced an increase in customers requiring a multi-faith area in this location. This newly created space was provided after consultation with users of the car park to provide immediate shelter and dignity prior to winter – it has been welcomed by the users.

"We also have a multi-faith quiet area in the departure lounge of the terminal (situated between the Central Walkway and Gates 32-34 on the first floor) and we are introducing other dedicated areas across the site."