There is growing anger after it was confirmed heavy machinery is being driven over people's graves at a site in Gloucester.

Gloucester City Council confirmed mini-diggers sometimes drive across graves during a meeting held to debate the rules at Coney Hill Cemetery and Crematorium.

It comes after grieving mum Sharna Andrews complained about being told to remove a small, colourful wooden fence around her seven-year-old son's grave.

She was told the fence around Harry-Lee's grave breached rules and did not meet health and safety regulations.

Local councillor Alastair Chamber has since called on the council to review the cemetery's regulations.

"The real reason the city council wants the grave perimeters gone is because they drive over the graves," he said.

"I’ve got photo after photo of heavy machinery crossing family members’ bodies.

“That is the real reason. Planning and organisation at this crematorium should be in such a way that respect is given to the dead.”

Diggers and other machinery have been photographed driving over people's graves. Credit: LDRS

He added that the rules which ban certain types of memorials, such as wooden fences, are "not fair nor accurate".

"The excuse from the council is they signed at burial,” Cllr Chambers said.

“You’re giving a list of rules and regulations for parents to sign the day they buried their child. And then enforcing these rules by giving them a letter saying if they do not remove them in 14 days their graves will be stripped.”

Councillor Brendon O’Donnell said he too has witnessed people driving over the graves at the crematorium.

'Use of the digger is highly likely to cause damage and upset families'

Responding to the accusations, Conservative Cllr Hannah Norman, who is the deputy leader of the council, recognised the "unimaginable" pain of a parent losing a child.

She said: “The team at the cemetery work to support the bereaved tirelessly. On a daily basis they work with undertakers and families to make the burial of their loved one as smooth as possible."

S he explained that diggers need to drive over graves, which is why only a stonemason-approved kerb set - and not a wooden fence - is allowed.

Cllr Norman explained: “As the cemetery is not operated on a just in time burial process, residents can purchase graves in advance which need to be accessed when a burial needs to be completed.

“This means the mini digger does have to be moved in short notice to dig or reopen graves.

“Unfortunately, there is no way to undertake this task without the digger especially with the hardness of the ground on site.

“Movement of the digger can mean that graves which do not have a stonemasons approved kerb set can be damaged if they use a different edging."

A gardening vehicle parked on a grave at the site in Gloucester. Credit: LDRS.

She added that the grounds team "do not have the capacity" to move wooden, plastic or metal edgings before driving the digger.

This means that "use of the digger next to such edging is highly likely to cause damage and cause further upset to the families," she added.

“This is absolutely something the council is highly motivated to avoid.”

The council unanimously agreed to review the cemetery's rules and regulations, and Cllr Norman added that it was important to deal with the issue as soon as possible.

The site's regulations are next expected to be debated in January and no action will be taken against those in breach of the rules in the meantime.

