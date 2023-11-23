Play Brightcove video

Richard Payne looks inside the Bristol Beacon

Bristol Beacon is just days away from reopening after a "once in a generation" transformation project costing £132million was completed.

It is the biggest and most expensive refurbishment of a music venue ever carried out in the region.

But it is finally ready to be shown off - and will be open to the public next week.

"It's been a really tricky project," says chief executive Louise Mitchell.

"It's been beset with all kinds of unforeseen problems which have been well documented and Bristol City Council has been amazingly good at sticking with us through this long process."

The Beacon will boast 800 events a year attracting up to half a million people. Credit: ITV News

The initial £45million price has ballooned to £132million with Bristol taxpayers stumping up £85million of that total.

However the Bristol Music Trust also raised £50million towards the cost.

"By teamwork, we make it happen," said Louise.

What was once a sea of scaffolding, has now been transformed into a venue with a stage which can be adjusted depending on the type of performance.

Two balcony levels have been created to improve the sight lines, while the venue's acoustics will be enhanced be specially-crafted sound panels.

Two balcony levels have been created to improve the sight lines, while the venue's acoustics will be enhanced be specially-crafted sound panels.

One of the most costly and innovative features is a collapsible floor. It means 450 seats can be lowered to create standing room for 2,000 people.

Despite being closed for five years, teams have been working on site for 24 hours a day for the past two months.

"It's been a really technically challenging scheme but it's also been so diverse," explained Richard David from construction company Willmott Dixon.

"One half of the building was complete demolition and rebuild, the other half was a conservation project using heritage skills that haven't evolved in 150 years. It's been a real mix of a project but, ultimately, extremely rewarding."

The sound panels will improve the acoustics in the venue. Credit: ITV News

As the man who had to sign off not only the rebuild but the series of escalating costs, Mayor Marvin Rees admits to some relief at reaching this point and stresses Bristol will be the richer having done so.

"When you walk in you can't help but be impressed," he said.

"It is a phenomenal venue and what we have here is not just a two, three, or five-year project, this is a century long legacy for Bristol and more, and world class."

The first public performances will be on Thursday 30 November before a series of free events are held on Saturday 2 December.