A man has been charged with attempted murder following a serious assault where three people, including a child, were stabbed in the Whitchurch area of Bristol.

Nathaniel Downer, of Ewell Road, is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 23 November to face two counts of attempted murder and one of wounding with intent.

The incident happened on Tuesday 21 November at an address on Ewell Road.

Two adults and a child sustained serious wounds, police said.

All three victims remain in hospital in a stable condition.

Downer has been remanded into custody ahead of his court appearance.