A man who killed his mother by stabbing her 100 times during a psychotic episode has been sentenced.

Michael Rowe carried out the frenzied attack in the porch of his mother's home in the quiet village of Penwithick. She was found lying in a pool of blood by her partner and died at the scene.

The killing came after Rowe was released from hospital when he became dangerous and racially abusive towards staff.

He went on to buy a knife from Wilko in St Austell before going to his mother's home and carrying out the attack.

The 36-year-old denied murder but admitted manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility.

During a hearing at Truro Crown Court on Thursday 23 November, a judge ordered for him to be detained on a psychiatric unit until the Ministry of Justice deems him fit enough to be released.

Michael Rowe stole a knife from Wilko and used it to kill his mother. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

The court was told Rowe started having psychotic episodes at the age of 16 and tried to self-medicate with illegal drugs including MDMA, magic mushrooms, cannabis and cocaine.

The court heard Ms Rosario, who was 61, had always supported her son and tried to get him psychological help and support, even right up to the day she died.

Despite this, he was described in court as having "a propension for violence" towards his family and had previously been detained under the Mental Health Act on several occasions.

Joanna Martin KC, prosecuting, said: "Bernadette felt torn between her own safety and what had happened to her son. But still she continued to support him and tried to help him stop drugs and seek treatment. She paid for his drug debts. But his behaviour was concerning and he made threats towards his own mother."

Mrs Martin said Rowe's sanity was declining at the beginning of 2023 and his paranoid persecution and delusions worsened, so much so that he described "having holes in his head" and being in a "brittle mood," even saying that his sister had been murdered when she was very much alive.

Five days before killing his mother, Rowe turned up at her house and tried to punch her.

Later he was described by other witnesses as being unstable, making threats to kill his mother saying he "would stab her heart and it will be a dirty, murky work."

Bernadette Rosario had continued to support her son and tried to get him the psychological help and support he needed. Credit: BPM Media

The attack happened after Rowe was let out by the psychiatric team at the Royal Cornwall Hospital when he became dangerous and racially abusive towards the staff.

The court heard how Rowe made his way to St Petrocs homeless charity that day, but his behaviour was so concerning and aggressive towards staff that they called the police.

Rowe then turned up at his mum's home armed with a large knife that he had stolen from Wilko in St Austell.

"Bernadette answered the back door to him and he stabbed her straight away in a frenzied attack in the porch area of her house," Mrs Martin said.

"This was a brutal attack. Bernie received 60 stab wounds to her neck and head and 40 to her hands, arms and chest."

Ms Rosario was found by her partner, Lorna Harvey. Despite Ms Harvey's attempts to save her, and the efforts of paramedics, Ms Rosario died at the scene.

The incident happened in the small Cornish village of Penwithick, near St Austell. Credit: BPM Media

Judge Carr said the only sentencing option that would ensure public safety was to detain Rowe in a psychiatric unit under Sections 37-41 of the Mental Health Act until the Ministry of Justice deems him fit enough to be released.

Judge Carr told Rowe: "Your release is a long way off, if it's even reached."

After the hearing, Detective Inspector Rob Smith, from Devon and Cornwall Police's major crime investigation team, said: "The family and friends of Bernadette have had to deal with the most tragic loss and in the saddest of circumstances. I would like to thank them for their dignified support during the investigation and the thoughts of the entire investigation team are with them at this time.

"I welcome Michael’s guilty plea and the sentence determined by the court, which was based on expert medical evidence."