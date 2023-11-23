Play Brightcove video

Watch CCTV and doorbell footage showing Hunt and his fellow defendant riding around Swindon on their bikes

The man accused of killing Swindon teenager Owen Dunn in a "joint enterprise" has admitted that he went out to sell drugs in Swindon's suburbs, while carrying a two-foot machete.

18-year-old Owen Dunn was stabbed in the town on the afternoon of 4 December 2022.

Tyler Hunt, also 18, admitted that he was trying to sell seven grams of cannabis near the Orbital Shipping Centre with a 15-year-old boy, who can't be named for legal reasons.

Both he and the 15-year-old boy were on bikes, Hunt told the jury during a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Hunt: 'I thought I was gonna get attacked'

Hunt described seeing Dunn, who was coming from the opposite direction, wearing a balaclava. Hunt believed Dunn was going to attack him.

Hunt said: "He was on a bike. On his right leg I could see an outline of some sort of weapon. I know what it looks like to have one on your trouser-leg.

"I was riding the bike along Mazurek Way. As soon as I saw him, my heart was racing, I was panicking.

"I was still looking, that’s when I realised I wouldn’t be able to get away. I’d seen someone in a balaclava and I realised he had a weapon on his right leg - I thought I was gonna get attacked.

"He was coming towards where I was. I put the bike on the ground. I was panicking. My heart was racing.

'I got my machete out... I heard a piercing noise, like a rip or a tear'

"I got my machete out. I thought pulling my machete out would scare him off. Pulled machete out at chest height.

"I held it towards my side. I didn’t recognise him, I didn’t know who he was.

"The male came so close to me I thought he was going to crash into me to attack me. Or go round to pull the weapon out. I put my left hand out and I tried to push him in the other direction. My left hand connected with the male’s jacket.

"He passed to my left. He swerved, I think that was because of the speed. He swerved towards his right."

Hunt described knowing his co-accused was behind him.

"I didn’t see anything – I heard a piercing noise from some sort of clothing. Like a rip or a tear. I turned and looked but I didn’t see the swing.

"I saw (the co-accused) putting his knife back into his sheath."

Dunn later told the jury he learned that the knife victim was Owen Dunn on social media - and that he had died. He said he had heard of Owen, but didn't know him.

The trial continues.