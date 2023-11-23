Owen Dunn killing: Man accused of murder describes moment of fatal stabbing in Swindon
Watch CCTV and doorbell footage showing Hunt and his fellow defendant riding around Swindon on their bikes
The man accused of killing Swindon teenager Owen Dunn in a "joint enterprise" has admitted that he went out to sell drugs in Swindon's suburbs, while carrying a two-foot machete.
18-year-old Owen Dunn was stabbed in the town on the afternoon of 4 December 2022.
Tyler Hunt, also 18, admitted that he was trying to sell seven grams of cannabis near the Orbital Shipping Centre with a 15-year-old boy, who can't be named for legal reasons.
Both he and the 15-year-old boy were on bikes, Hunt told the jury during a trial at Bristol Crown Court.
Hunt: 'I thought I was gonna get attacked'
Hunt described seeing Dunn, who was coming from the opposite direction, wearing a balaclava. Hunt believed Dunn was going to attack him.
Hunt said: "He was on a bike. On his right leg I could see an outline of some sort of weapon. I know what it looks like to have one on your trouser-leg.
"I was riding the bike along Mazurek Way. As soon as I saw him, my heart was racing, I was panicking.
"I was still looking, that’s when I realised I wouldn’t be able to get away. I’d seen someone in a balaclava and I realised he had a weapon on his right leg - I thought I was gonna get attacked.
"He was coming towards where I was. I put the bike on the ground. I was panicking. My heart was racing.
'I got my machete out... I heard a piercing noise, like a rip or a tear'
"I got my machete out. I thought pulling my machete out would scare him off. Pulled machete out at chest height.
"I held it towards my side. I didn’t recognise him, I didn’t know who he was.
"The male came so close to me I thought he was going to crash into me to attack me. Or go round to pull the weapon out. I put my left hand out and I tried to push him in the other direction. My left hand connected with the male’s jacket.
"He passed to my left. He swerved, I think that was because of the speed. He swerved towards his right."
Hunt described knowing his co-accused was behind him.
"I didn’t see anything – I heard a piercing noise from some sort of clothing. Like a rip or a tear. I turned and looked but I didn’t see the swing.
"I saw (the co-accused) putting his knife back into his sheath."
Dunn later told the jury he learned that the knife victim was Owen Dunn on social media - and that he had died. He said he had heard of Owen, but didn't know him.
The trial continues.