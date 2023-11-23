A rapist who said he'd burn his victim's house down if she 'snitched' has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Benjamin Timmins, 35, who is from Lydney, was found guilty of two rapes, controlling and coercive behaviour, assault, and intimidating a witness.

Timmins initially used a false name when he met the victim as he was wanted by police.

He went on to coercively control the victim and would take money from her bank account with the promise he would pay her back.

If she questioned him, he would accuse her of not being able to do simple maths.

Timmins assaulted the victim by placing her in a chokehold, causing her to lose consciousness.

He raped her on two occasions, telling her he would burn her house down if she ever ‘snitched’ on him.

After noticing a change in the victim, her friends became very concerned that the defendant posed a significant risk to her and came up with a safe phrase the victim could use if she was in immediate danger so that they would know to call the police.

They subsequently booked a work meeting with the victim to offer their support and following this, police were informed and Timmins was arrested.

Even though Timmins was in custody he still tried to manipulate and intimidate the victim, by sending her letters from prison and continuing to threaten that she would be in trouble if she 'snitched'.

He refused to attend court for sentencing.

“The victim has been so courageous"

Detective Constable Emma Jackson said: “The victim has been so courageous in coming forward and supporting this case from the on-set of the investigation through the criminal justice process to its conclusion today.

“She has described, in very honest detail, the impact that this horrific offence has had on her.

“She has shown incredible strength and bravery and has received acknowledgment for what she was subjected to and I hope she can now begin to rebuild her life.

“I would also like to acknowledge the victim’s friends who recognised what was happening to her, took positive action and have shown immense support to her throughout the process.

“Timmins has shown no remorse for his offending against her, refusing to attend sentencing, and has continued to try and intimidate her to prevent him being brought to justice.

“The offending against this victim was incredibly serious, which has been recognised by the Courts today.

“Coercive control is a relatively new criminal offence but one that we take extremely seriously. It can be subtle, pervasive and hugely degrading, damaging the emotional and physical wellbeing of a victim.

“We encourage everyone to be aware of it and look out for it, whether in your own relationship, or the relationships of family or friends.

Robert Readfern, the prosecuting lawyer from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The victim really should be commended for her bravery in not only reporting the case but seeing it through to the end despite her clear fear of repercussions.

“Her determination and courage has really allowed justice to be done.”

Signs of coercive control