Watch: ITV News' Ross Arnott reports

Bristol Rovers' interim manager Andy Mangan has said that he hopes to be given the job on a permanent basis.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the team's match against Derby County at the weekend, Mangan said being given the reins full-time would make him "incredibly proud."

He was given the position of caretaker manager after the club decided to sack the previous boss, Joey Barton, at the end of October.

" Obviously, when something like this is thrust upon you, you never know how you will react," Mangan said at a press conference ahead of the club's match this weekend.

He added: "I have spoken of it previously if I were to get this job I would be a very proud man and my family would be very proud as well.

"We are building something really special here in my opinion but let's see what happens."

Antony Evans says he hopes that his current boss gets the job full-time.

It seems that the dressing room also wants the former assistant manager to get the job on a full-time basis.

"It has been a good change in many ways because they are really good coaches and we all get on so well," midfielder Antony Evans said.

"I do hope he gets the job because that will be the right move for him and the lads definitely."

Manager Matt Taylor at Exeter's match against Northampton Credit: PA

There are other names linked to the role though, including former Rotherham United and Exeter City boss Matt Taylor.

Former manager Ian Holloway has also told ITV News that he would be willing to have a conversation with the club's new ownership about returning in some capacity.

Since Mangan came into the role, the club has won four of their six matches and drawn two.

Mangan has also overseen the club's climb from near the relegation zone in League One, to just outside of the play-off spots in the division.

Bristol Rovers will face Derby County, one of their rivals for the play-off spots, this weekend.