Trans Pride will be returning to the South West for the eighth year in a row and here’s all you need to know to get involved.

What will be happening?

A march will take place in Bristol on Saturday 25 November, and there will also be a community day involving trans charities, organisations and artists.

This year it has been announced that no political parties will be welcome to speak at Trans Pride, due to “a rise in transphobia within political parties in the UK”.

Trans Pride South West (TPSW) said: “Party members are still invited to come and show their solidarity with the trans community.”

"Trans pride is honestly the highlight of our year; it's so magical to see so many trans and non-binary people gathered in one space!" Credit: Diego Maeso

What is the history of Trans Pride South West?

TPSW is the second oldest Trans Pride march in the UK after Brighton and last year it welcomed around 1,000 attendees.

Spencer Blackwell, TPSW chair, told ITV News Trans Pride has a great relationship with Bristol Pride and is funded by the Bristol Pride Community Fund.

"That being said, the experience of being trans and/or non-binary in the UK at the moment has its own unique challenges," he said.

"Having a separate trans pride is an amazing occasion for us to come together and demonstrate both our pride in who we are and raise our voices for change.

"Trans Pride South West was set up to be a celebration of all of the wonderful trans and non-binary people who live in the South West so we can show our pride in our region!"

TPSW is part of the Trans Pride UK collective run by the Museum of Transology. Credit: Diego Maeso

The Pride March: timings and activities

10:00 am - Breakfast and speeches from Cardboard

10:30 am - Official meet at Collage Green

11:00 am - Welcoming address

11:30 am - March around Bristol

12:30 pm - March finishes at Castle Park

0.5% of the population in the UK in trans and/or non-binary according to the first ever census in 2021. Credit: Diego Maeso

What is the Community Day?

The Community Day is the “heart and soul” of Trans Pride and it takes place across two locations in Bristol city centre, Strange Brew and The Station.

The day kicks off after the march at noon with Trans Pride poetry hour featuring an open mic segment if you're feeling brave.

The Phoenix Song Project will also be creating a trans choir at 2pm teaching those who participate a song.

Express Yourself Defence will be teaching basic self-defence to the 30 people who manage to arrive first at 2.30pm.

Trans Pride South West will finish the community day with a political workshop at 3pm.

TPSW said they can't wait to see more trans prides starting across the UK in the coming years. Credit: Diego Maeso

Are cis-people (people whose gender is the same as their sex assigned at birth) invited to trans pride?

"Yes! We love to see cis people at our Trans Pride march," said Spencer.

"Seeing the support from hundreds of friends, family members, and even strangers on our trans pride march feels restorative. It reminds us all that there is so much support and love for the trans community, even though at times it may not feel like it."

Hundreds of people gathered for Trans Pride in Bristol in 2022. Credit: TPSW

Trans Pride South West (TPSW) has also been holding events all through November in the lead-up to the main event and will continue to for the remainder of the month.

You can check them out and more details about Trans Pride 2023 on the Trans Pride South West website.