Trans Pride South West 2023: Everything you need to know about the event
Trans Pride will be returning to the South West for the eighth year in a row and here’s all you need to know to get involved.
What will be happening?
A march will take place in Bristol on Saturday 25 November, and there will also be a community day involving trans charities, organisations and artists.
This year it has been announced that no political parties will be welcome to speak at Trans Pride, due to “a rise in transphobia within political parties in the UK”.
Trans Pride South West (TPSW) said: “Party members are still invited to come and show their solidarity with the trans community.”
What is the history of Trans Pride South West?
TPSW is the second oldest Trans Pride march in the UK after Brighton and last year it welcomed around 1,000 attendees.
Spencer Blackwell, TPSW chair, told ITV News Trans Pride has a great relationship with Bristol Pride and is funded by the Bristol Pride Community Fund.
"That being said, the experience of being trans and/or non-binary in the UK at the moment has its own unique challenges," he said.
"Having a separate trans pride is an amazing occasion for us to come together and demonstrate both our pride in who we are and raise our voices for change.
"Trans Pride South West was set up to be a celebration of all of the wonderful trans and non-binary people who live in the South West so we can show our pride in our region!"
The Pride March: timings and activities
10:00 am - Breakfast and speeches from Cardboard
10:30 am - Official meet at Collage Green
11:00 am - Welcoming address
11:30 am - March around Bristol
12:30 pm - March finishes at Castle Park
What is the Community Day?
The Community Day is the “heart and soul” of Trans Pride and it takes place across two locations in Bristol city centre, Strange Brew and The Station.
The day kicks off after the march at noon with Trans Pride poetry hour featuring an open mic segment if you're feeling brave.
The Phoenix Song Project will also be creating a trans choir at 2pm teaching those who participate a song.
Express Yourself Defence will be teaching basic self-defence to the 30 people who manage to arrive first at 2.30pm.
Trans Pride South West will finish the community day with a political workshop at 3pm.
Are cis-people (people whose gender is the same as their sex assigned at birth) invited to trans pride?
"Yes! We love to see cis people at our Trans Pride march," said Spencer.
"Seeing the support from hundreds of friends, family members, and even strangers on our trans pride march feels restorative. It reminds us all that there is so much support and love for the trans community, even though at times it may not feel like it."
Trans Pride South West (TPSW) has also been holding events all through November in the lead-up to the main event and will continue to for the remainder of the month.
You can check them out and more details about Trans Pride 2023 on the Trans Pride South West website.