A tip-off from a member of the public led to officers discovering a 'sophisticated' cannabis factory while they were out looking for a missing person.

Officers were approached by a person who had seen people entering and exiting an abandoned property in Bath.

They went to the location and reported a strong smell of cannabis coming from within.

A drone was lifted over the building. It showed "significant signs" that the plants could be being grown.

Following this discovery, officers applied for a drug warrant, which was carried out in the early hours of Thursday 23 November.

More than 1,000 suspected cannabis plants were discovered as well as a 'sophisticated set-up for cultivation'.

Once inside, more than 1,000 suspected cannabis plants were discovered. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Inspector Ziyad Asfour said: “This was a great piece of proactive policing from our patrol team.

“We would like to thank the member of the public for approaching us with their concerns and this discovery has prevented further harm to the community of Bath by keeping drugs off the streets.

“It is not just a crime growing the cannabis and selling it but it is the other associated crimes linked with drugs.

“Anti-social behaviour, theft, assault, and many more are just a few incidents we see associated with drugs.

“We will carry out a full and thorough investigation in an effort to identify those people involved.”

Bath Commander CI Scott Hill said: “This is a clear example of how we can work with our communities in Bath and the surrounding towns and villages to report suspicious behaviour.

“This allows us to develop intelligence which protects the public from harm and hold those who choose to commit crimes to account.

“We will be relentless in tackling drug supply within Bath and rely on the support of the public to achieve these aims.”