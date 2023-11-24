A man in his 20s has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Swindon.

Police said they received a report at around 6.50pm on Thursday 23 November that a man had been injured in a serious assault.

A scene was put in place on Dulverton Avenue near Malmesbury Gardens.

The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.

In a statement, Wiltshire Police said: "Officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries into the assault and residents are likely to see an increased police presence in the area while we investigate."