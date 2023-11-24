An elderly man has died following an incident on the A303 in Somerset.

The man, in his 70s, is believed to have fallen before a collision with a van. Paramedics attended but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to shortly after 4.30am on Thursday 23 November to reports of a collision between the Southfields roundabout and Shave Lane.

Both the A303 and A358 were closed to allow enquiries to take place.

Avon and Somerset Police has issued an appeal for anyone who was travelling along this stretch of road in either direction at approximately 4.15am to come forward.

If you can help, call 101 and quote reference number 5223286364.