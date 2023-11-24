Photos showing how Truro could look by 2026 have been put on display in the city's Methodist church.

People were invited to look at the projects set to transform Cornwall's capital on Wednesday 22 November.

CGI mock-ups show planned improvements to Newham, Boscawen Park, Lemon Quay, Truro Harbour and Malpas. It's hoped these will take place over the next three years.

Residents are being given the chance to have their say on four key projects being developed through the Truro Town Deal in partnership with Cornwall Council.

It's hoped that development will start in the summer of 2024 and finish by summer 2026.

In June 2021, Truro was awarded £23.6m of the Government’s Town Deals funding.

The city will see a number of developments to improve the city and its economy, including plans for a Truro community hub, green transport links, The Hive at Pydar, new life for buildings in the city centre, and a Boscawen Park sports and recreation hub.

At the event, councillor and former Mayor of Truro Bert Biscoe said: “It’s important to remember that this is only two-sevenths of the Truro Town Deal schemes.

"Other projects will also have transformational and meaningful impacts on the city."

More details of these plans can be found at trurotownfund.com.

Residents inspecting the new plans at Truro Methodist Church. Credit: Lee Trewhela / LDRS

The details of Truro's development:

The Lifting Bridge: The Truro River Loop is proposed to be linked by a new ‘bascule ’-type lifting bridge connecting Lighterage Quay at Newham with Boscawen Park.

It will allow the use of ferries, pleasure boats, and commercial operations up the river including the possibility of a pop-up restaurant / café.

It will provide a continuous pedestrian and cycle route loop around Truro.

Lighterage Hill: There will be a new pedestrian and cycle crossing linking to the Newham Trail, with a new pavement for walkers and cyclists running from the fish factory corner to the start of the trail.

The road will be realigned for better sightlines and safety, with a walking and cycle route to the new bridge.

Malpas Road: The key focus on Malpas Road, the highway leading to Boscawen Park, is tp reduce the speeds at which people drive, and to look at improving movement for walkers and cyclists.

The use of traffic lights on the narrow stretch between Pendeen Road/ Trevelva Road and the park is being considered, reducing the risk of cars driving onto the pavement which is a current problem.

One of the most visual changes is the creation of a ‘rain garden’ public space in place of the Pendeen Road roundabout, which will be transformed into a junction and green space.

Planting, seating and ‘street furniture’ will transform this approach to Malpas.

The garden will aid drainage at the bottom of the hill and support new habitats.

There will also be a 20mph limit along Malpas Road.

The 'rain garden' public space which would replace Pendeen Road roundabout on Malpas Road. Credit: Mei Loci Landscape Architects

Morlaix Avenue: The crossing and junction at the entrance to Malpas Road from Trafalgar roundabout would be redesigned to reduce traffic speed and make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

A ‘public realm’ breakout area with a pedestrian crossing will be created in the area beneath the steps leading to Truro School.

The pavement around the corner leading from Malpas Road to Morlaix Avenue will be extended, with minor narrowing of the road, to create a shared space for walkers and cyclists.

Alterations to the bridge parapets will have to be made to make it safer and fitting designs are currently being looked at.

Town Quay: The quay will be redeveloped to make it more appealing as a public area.

It will be linked to Garras Wharf car park by a pedestrian bridge to improve the Truro loop and visibility of the river.

The harbour office will be renovated and there will be new commercial opportunities for small businesses, with the likelihood of a pop-up restaurant and hospitality business.

There would be improved use of benches, street furniture, and lighting with newly planted trees and landscaping.

Residents have had a chance to view the development plans. Credit: PBWC Architects

Lemon Quay: This open space will be enhanced with the planting of trees on either side, better seating and street furniture, and improved lighting at night which could include floor projections.

The design will make better use of the original ‘ripples from a stream’ layout.

There would also be buried power points throughout the quay to allow for better staging of events and commercial uses.