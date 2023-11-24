The Barnstaple Pannier Market has reopened after undergoing extensive refurbishment works for almost a year.

The popular site celebrated its official reopening on Friday 24 November following the works as part of North Devon Council's Market Quarter regeneration project.

Having partially opened its doors in August, the market is now fully reopen and ready to resume business.

The Market Quarter was shut from January 2023 with traders moving into Green Lanes Shopping Centre.

North Devon Council said it decided to close the market in January as it is a time of year when it's usually at its lowest capacity - but was unable to say when it would reopen.

It came after the market was forced to temporarily close in October last year after contractors discovered that sections of old paint on the roof timbers contained lead.

The refurbishment was made possible thanks to funding from the Government's Future High Streets Fund programme.

Barnstaple’s bid for funding was successful, with £6.5million received from the Government, and £4.4million match funding provided by the council.

The funding will also cover three other initiatives in the town centre.