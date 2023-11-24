A barrier of vertical steel sheet piles costing more than a million pounds could be the solution to save a damaged sea wall in Devon.

A section of Exmouth's sea wall in front of Sideshore, a new watersports development, developed cracks last August.

It was deemed "at serious risk of collapse" following a storm at the end of October, which significantly dropped beach levels causing the wall to "crack and slump."

Concrete blocks were put at its base ahead of Storm Ciaran in November, which helped keep it intact.

The wall, which is believed to be around 100 years old, has failed because it had no foundations at this location and was undermined, according to a report presented to East Devon District Council's (EDDC) cabinet.

The section of the sea wall between Coastwatch House and Sideshore has already failed. Credit: EDDC

Currently, only 90 metres of the 255-metre section of sea wall between Coastwatch House and Sideshore has failed.

But the report warns the remaining 165 metres of wall is "of the same construction and at risk of failure," and would be more expensive to repair later.

It adds a further storm may remove the stone, which would eventually lead to all of the sea wall "unzipping" and land being lost to the sea.

To fix the problem, a vertical steel sheet piled wall in front of the current sea wall has been suggested.

It is estimated the repairs will cost around £1.1 million. The Environment Agency could help cover between £250,000 and £400,000 of the cost, but this has not been guaranteed.

Sheet piles have already been installed along the seafront at Teignmouth. Credit: EDDC

Other options such as beach recharges and rock defences were considered, but were thrown out because of high costs.

According to the report, works are "unlikely to start until January and there will probably be further costs as temporary repairs are made until then. But there is a chance they could start next month."

"The main risk is that the wall falls completely before we start with the end solution," the report warns.

It is expected the work will take around eight and a half weeks to complete. The steel sheets could be in place indefinitely or at least until next Autumn.

East Devon District Council's cabinet will decide what to do when it meets next Wednesday.

Credit: Will Goddard / LDRS