A community minibus has been recovered and eight teenagers have been arrested following a police pursuit.

Police said they responded after a minibus failed to stop in Hartclife, South Bristol, at around 5:45pm on Thursday 23 November.

The minibus was believed to have been stolen in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Officers from the dog, firearms, roads policing and patrol units pursued the minibus, with support from the National Police Air Service helicopter.

The minibus came to a stop after colliding with two parked vehicles on the A37.

The suspects ran away from the scene but were later located by police.

Eight teenagers, aged 15-17, were arrested and remain in police custody.

Police said the minibus has been recovered, and officers are working to return it to its rightful owner.

Detective Inspector Jason Chidgey, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "This is a great piece of proactive policing to bring a dangerous situation to a safe conclusion.

"The vehicle was spotted by police and was driving at speed and dangerously through parts of south Bristol, making contact with a number of parked cars.

"We will now continue with our investigation and are glad we will be able to return the community minibus back to its rightful owner," he added.