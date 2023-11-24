Three teenagers have been arrested after delivery riders were threatened at knife-point in a series of "nasty attacks".

It follows reports of three separate incidents involving young people attempting to steal the bicycles of fast food workers in Gloucester.

The first incident happened when one worker collected food from the McDonald's on Westgate Street at around 8.50pm on Monday 13 November.

He found two young people attempting to steal it and when he tried to stop them, they pulled a knife on him before making off on the stolen bicycle.

The second incident took place at around 8.40pm on Friday 17 November on Gouda Way. Two young people attempted to rob a delivery person of his bike.

When he tried to stop them, a further five teenagers approached with one of them believed to be carrying a bladed weapon.

The group then made off with two being caught and arrested by police. Officers also recovered a samurai sword.

Five young people then attempted to steal another bike outside McDonald's on Westgate Street at around 9.40pm on Saturday 18 November before making off.

Three boys, aged 13, 14 and 17, have been arrested in connection with the incidents. They have all been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Inspector Ash Gardner said: "These are particularly nasty attacks on delivery people who are simply trying to go about their business.

"We will not tolerate these incidents and will continue to do all we can to ensure the people of Gloucester are able to feel safe in their communities."

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary, quoting incident 444 of 18 November.