Tributes have been paid to a "devoted and caring" mum-of-four after a man was charged with her murder.

Alison Bowen died during an incident at a house in Wedmore Close, in Kingswood.

Emergency services were called to a report of an assault at around 3.50pm on Monday 20 November. The 41-year-old was found with significant injuries and died at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police say there were a number of children inside the property at the time who are being supported.

Her family have now released the following tribute, saying they cannot begin to describe their loss.

They said: "Alison was a devoted and caring daughter, sister, wife, and mother to four very much loved children. They are appreciated by all who know them.

A man has been charged with the murder of Alison Bowen in Wedmore Close. Credit: ITV News

"For several years she headed up a small independent Christian school, and then a home educators' hub for local families.

"She helped them bring up, and educate their children themselves in a way similar to the values she held so dearly.

"Alison always radiated a very loving, encouraging, and positive nature not only to everyone who knew her, but also to all who crossed her path.

"She never had a bad word to say about anyone, and always went out of her way to help everyone who needed her.

"To quote a friend who is now working abroad, ‘she was always honouring to other people’.

"She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, and those who worked alongside her, and also by the wider community that she touched so deeply."

Alison's sister has also issued this tribute: "Alison was a wonderful sister, a loving and dedicated mother.

"We cannot even describe our loss, that she has been stolen from us like this."

Darryl Bowen, aged 43, has been charged with her murder and has been remanded into custody ahead of future court appearances.