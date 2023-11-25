Play Brightcove video

Watch India Wentworth's report here

Two university friends from Wincanton in Somerset are gearing up to take part in a car rally from France to Morocco.

Archie O’Shaughnessy and Alf McAninly met at university four years ago and since then they've been on many adventures together including eight road trips.

Now they’ve got a new challenge on the horizon - the 4L Trophy.

Archie said: “It started in 1997 and there were only five cars going, nowadays in the last one there was 1200.”

The 4L Trophy involves more than a thousand old Renault 4 vans and cars. Credit: 4L Trophy

All teams are travelling in old Renault 4 cars and vans. They must be under 28 in age, and together they all drive from the south of France, across Spain, and finish in Morocco.

There’s more to this rally than just a road trip though, the teams will be delivering vital school supplies to children in remote areas.

Alf said: “Education is very important to us. We were both really lucky to go to university together, we’ve had excellent access to education pretty much our entire lives.

“This seemed like a great way to help provide that to other people as well as being a great personal adventure.”

The duo will be taking books to children in remote areas. Credit: Enfants Du Desert

The Somerset duo will be aiming to take as many books as they can under the weight limit.

Archie said: “It’s grown each year. It’s almost entirely French teams, we’re one of the few British teams if not the only one. Now it’s really good, they’re aiming to bring about 20 tonnes of school supplies.”

Archie also has a very personal link to the race too. He grew up in Morocco, and his grandfather wrote the book they’re taking.

He said: “They’re children’s teaching books similar to Aesop’s fables. They’ll be printed in dual language - English and French- here in Wincanton.

Archie's grandfather wrote the books they'll be taking. Credit: Archie O’Shaughnessy

“When I was about 10 I used to live in Morocco. I saw all of the Renault 4s streaming past.”

Taking them on the four and a half thousand mile journey in February is 38-year-old Sandy.

Alf said: “Sandy’s a Renault F4 van. Quite slow, had an interesting life from what we’ve been able to work out from working on her.

“Quite loud, but so far not let us down and in the middle of getting it all repaired and ready to go, to survive the dessert.”

You can keep up with their journey on social media - @sandy_the_f4 on Instagram.