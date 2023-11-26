Play Brightcove video

Concorde's longest-serving pilot has described the moment he got the call to offer him a chance to fly the famous aircraft, saying it was 'a life-changing moment'.

Captain Colin Morris flew the aeroplane for 18 years, up to his retirement.

He recalls his days on the flight deck with great fondness and now an ambassador at Aerospace Bristol, where Alpha Foxtrot, the final flying Concorde, is on display.

Colin was a pilot for 55 years and was working on Boeing 707s when he was offered the chance to train as a Concorde captain.

He said: "I was 36 when I got a phone call one Friday night saying ‘course starts on Monday morning, would you like to be on it?’, which was a life-changing moment and it was a moment which would never have appeared in my life again.

"That was a one shot and it was just the most marvellous moment. That took me through 18 years to the day that I retired as a captain, which makes me pretty much the longest-serving captain probably in the world."

Colin says the experience of flying Concorde was only comparable to being in control of a fighter jet, saying: "You sit on the end of the runway and you open the throttles and it’s like taking a spaniel for a walk because this thing goes haring off down the runway with you dragging behind it."

Alpha Foxtrot, which made the final ever Concorde flight on 26 November 2003, played a big part in Colin's life as well.

"I’m quite proud of the fact that I flew this aeroplane when it was brand new and here it is being displayed in the wonderful Aerospace Bristol museum.

"It’s a part of my life, a major part of my life. I took it to all sorts of places on charter flights and across the pond to New York and it’s jolly nice to see it being looked after so well in the museum."