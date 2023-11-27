Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV News' Marie Lennon reports

A teenager who saved his grandad when he fell overboard as they were taking part in a sailing race has been hailed as a hero by rescue crews.

David Richards, 70, and his 13-year-old grandson Henry had been sailing around St Austell Bay in September when the wind suddenly picked up.

"We were immediately overpowered," David said.

"The boat was knocked flat and I just shot out of the boat. My lifejacket auto-inflated. I turned around to see if I could get back to the boat, but it was already 10 meters away from me and heading further away every second."

Quick-thinking Henry sprang into action, collapsing the yacht's spinnaker before using the boat's radio to make a Mayday call to the RNLI.

David was picked up by crews, having drifted roughly 200m away from his sailing boat.

He had been treading water for around 20 minutes and was tired but otherwise well.

Henry used the boat's radio to call for help. Credit: Ian Foster

David said he was "amazed" at his grandson's reaction, adding: "Without him, without his intervention, I wouldn't be here today. And that is a very sobering thought."

Henry lives in Par and has been sailing since the age of six.

Explaining what happened, he said: "We put the spinnaker up because we thought it would make us go faster but it made the boat uncontrollable, and it was tipping a lot and Pops fell off. I knew I had to take it down.

"Pops was wearing a lifejacket so I didn’t think he would drown, but I knew he would get cold, so I knew I needed to call the Coastguard for help.

"My mum had been on a VHF radio course and has the qualification. She still had the books from the course, and I’d read them two weeks earlier, so I remembered how to make a Mayday call.

"I couldn’t see Pops in the water. When the helicopter and the RNLI lifeboat came, I could see they were all in one area, but I couldn’t see Pops, especially with the big waves.

"I was a bit frightened at the start, when I wasn’t sure what to do and then I saw the radio.

"When I saw Pops at the lifeboat station, he had a changing robe around him, and was sitting on the chair. I was relieved to see him there."

Henry has now been given a certificate to mark his achievement and a tour of the RNLI's all-weather lifeboat.

Henry and David were reunited with the RNLI crew. Credit: Ian Foster

RNLI crew member Christian 'Branch' Philp said: "Henry's performance was phenomenal. He's an incredibly brave, level-headed young man.

"The outcome could have been so much worse had he not kept his cool.

"It was the fact that he was able to radio for help, knew exactly what to do, as well as keep the boat on an even course and sell the boat at the same time, which helped us perform our job."