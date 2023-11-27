Play Brightcove video

A women's charity in Plymouth is urging anybody who has been the victim of domestic abuse, or might be worried about a friend or family member, to speak out and ask for help.

Launching a new campaign against gender-based violence, Hayley Everett, Trevi's head of fundraising, said the time has come to put a stop to violence against women and girls.

"Domestic violence accounts for 27 per cent of crime in the city, against the national average of 16 per cent.

"What we're saying is, if you see something, call it out. Or report it. And if you're experiencing abuse, then come and seek help," she said.

The march took place through Plymouth city centre on Saturday. Credit: ITV News

Supporters joined a march through Plymouth on Saturday to raise awareness of the issue."It's great to see so many people out here today to get that message out, but this is not the end of it. You're going to see and hear a lot more.

"We're going to get louder on this because I'm proud of my city and I want my city to be pioneering the way in this," Hayley said.

Dozens of people joined the walk which ended on Plymouth Hoe. Credit: ITV News

March organiser Elle Vuitton said: "We want to try to eliminate gender based violence from our city. I've asked people to come along today just to have a nice, peaceful walk through the city of Plymouth.

"B ut most of all, it's about sharing experiences and knowledge and listening to people so that we can make those changes happen and make a difference to all women and girls."The brutal murder of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod two years ago forced Plymouth into a difficult public conversation about violence against women.Elle added: "We've already shown that we've made a difference. We've already had some of these events in the past, and after the horrendous death of Bobbi-Anne, we've got enhanced lighting, CCTV and we've got information points. So we are coming together as a community to say 'this is what we want in our city, listen to us."