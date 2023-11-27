Multiple parts of Weston-super-Mare have been cordoned off as the Major Crime Team investigates an alleged murder in the town.

It comes after a man died inside a property on Upper Church Road after being found with serious injuries.

Police say the victim was discovered after officers were called to a robbery less than half a mile away - at the Grosvenor Hotel in Knighstone Road - at around 4.15am on Monday 27 November.

"They [police officers] spoke to a man they believed to be the victim of the robbery and then took him to an address in Upper Church Road," a spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said.

It was at this point they found the seriously injured man. Despite officers attempts to perform CPR, the man died at the scene.

Police cordons are in place at the Grosvenor Hotel, the property in Upper Church Road and at the former Methodist church in Upper Church Road.

Two men in their 40s have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They were taken to hospital with injuries but have since been discharged and are now in police custody.

Avon and Somerset Police says its teams will be reviewing CCTV, carrying out house-to-house enquiries and searching the area - including bins left out for collection.

A force spokesperson said: "We would ask people in Knightstone Road (Lower Church Road to Greenfields Place), Lower Church Road, Lovers Walk, South Terrace, Park Place, Royal Crescent, Upper Church Road (Lower Church Road to Raglan Place), Raglan Place, Greenfields Place and Victoria Park to leave their bins out."

Police do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.

Inspector Graeme Hall said: "This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life.

"We know that while these incidents are incredibly rare, they can be upsetting and cause concern among the community.

"To provide reassurance to local residents, neighbourhood officers have increased patrols in the area and we'd encourage people to approach them if they have any questions."

If you have any information which could help police, call 101 and quote reference 5223289533.