Cocaine valued at more than £100,000, heroin, crack cocaine, and thousands of pounds in cash have been found during a drugs raid in Bristol where two people were arrested.

Iyrone Brown, 35, and Rhia Canady, 32, have been jailed for a total of 10 years and four months after police discovered tens of thousands of pounds worth in drugs.

The pair appeared in Bristol Crown Court on Monday 27 November after both pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, including cocaine and heroin.

Brown was also charged with possession with intent to supply of crack cocaine and possessing criminal property. Canady was additionally sentenced for being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Drugs found at Mogg Street. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Brown was handed an eight-year prison sentence, while Canady was jailed for two years and four months.

On Thursday 6 April, police carried out a warrant at a property in Mogg Street, in St Weburgh's, Bristol, where Canady had been seen leaving earlier in the day.

Brown ran from the scene, jumping over the fence in an attempt to evade police, however after a short foot chase, he was arrested.

Officers went on to find cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, and more than £20,000 in cash.

More of the drugs seized by police. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A short time after the Mogg Street bust, police went to Canady's home in Maes Knoll Close, Hengrove, where she was arrested and more drugs were discovered. In total, officers seized:

Cocaine with a street value of £105,840

£ 8,000 worth of crack cocaine

£24,300-worth of heroin

DCI Ben Lavender said: "We are pleased with the sentence issued today. The investigation has seen two drug dealers sent to prison and a large quantity of drugs removed from the streets.

"Drugs, and the crimes which are associated with them, destroy communities and families.

"We hope that this sentence will reassure and reaffirm to the public how serious we take matters of drug dealing, and we will continue to work hard to crack down on this type of crime."

If you suspect someone in your community is drug dealing you can report it to Avon and Somerset Police by calling 101 or on their online reporting system. Alternatively, you can speak with your local Neighbourhood Policing Team.