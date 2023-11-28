The number of temporary gun licences issued by Devon and Cornwall Police to save time processing new applications and renewals has reduced.

Police and Crime Commissioner for the two counties, Alison Hernandez, said on average only four temporary gun licences are issued each month.

Devon and Cornwall's police and crime panel was recently called for the high use of temporary licences to be culled.

The 50-year licensing system is being reformed after an inquest found "catastrophic" failings in the force's firearms licensing unit allowed a lone gunman to kill five people in Plymouth.

On 5 August 2021, in the Keyham area of the city, Jake Davison, 22, used a legally-held shotgun to kill his mother and four others, before turning the gun on himself.

Devon and Cornwall Police gave Davison his shotgun certificate back just weeks before he carried out the attack.

Davison shot his mother Maxine at their home on Biddick Drive. Credit: ITV News

Following the inquest, Chief Constable Will Kerr apologised to the families of victims saying he was "truly sorry" for the force's failure to protect the public.

The force has invested more than £1 million since then to train officers in handling licence applications and the workforce has more than doubled.

But His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICRFS) recently criticised Devon and Cornwall Police for improperly using temporary gun permits.

In April 2023, the Home Secretary commissioned the HMICRFS to carry out an urgent review of the force's progress in relation to recommendations from both the coroner and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A police watchdog found issues with Devon and Cornwall Police's use of temporary gun licences following a review. Credit: PA

Devon and Cornwall's police and crime panel also wanted temporary gun licences to be included in the commissioner's response to a consultation on firearms being held by the government.

Panel member Cllr Mandy Ewings said she was disappointed that the panel's request was not in the commissioner's response, as it had unanimous support.

Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said the force had used temporary licences when it had an influx of applications but she said that practice has now stopped.

"It's drastically reduced," she said. "We still have some we need to resolve, but we have stopped the proactive use of temporary licences in the department."

She explained: "It used to be normal practice, but it's not good practice and it's different now."