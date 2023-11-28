A man who raped and violently assaulted a woman on two occasions has been jailed for 11 years.

Jack Anthony Rowland, 24, from Dorchester, strangled and raped a young woman at his home on Friday 11 November 2022.

Around three months later on Saturday 18 February, he raped the victim again in a layby on the side of the road.

Rowland and the victim were driving back to Dorchester from Weymouth when he told the victim to pull over and raped her.

During a hearing at Bournemouth Crown Court on Monday 27 November, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison after previously being convicted of non-fatal strangulation, criminal damage, assault, and two counts of rape.

He was also given a restraining order for 10 years.

Investigations Officer Florence Winstanley, of Dorset Police, said "Rowland used violence in both of the incidents and this kind of abhorrent offending will not be tolerated.'

She added: "I would like to praise the bravery of the victim who has shown considerable courage throughout the investigation and court process.

"We take reports of sexual offences very seriously and are committed to supporting victims, investigating offences and bringing offenders such as Rowland to justice."