A victim who was repeatedly sexually abused when they were young says a man from Chippenham "ruined" their life.

Richard Webb, 65, appeared at Winchester Crown Court on 20 November and was jailed for eight years.

Following a four-day trial, he was found guilty of six counts of indecent assault on a child.

Over a six-year period from 1996, Webb repeatedly abused his young victim.

In an impact statement provided to the court, they said: “I feel as though those years are lost to me. It feels like I have disassociated myself from most of my childhood.

“He ruined my life. I don’t think I will ever get over what he did to me. I will forever be trying to deal with the abuse I suffered.”

Det Con Lauren Barnard said: “It is clear from the impact statement from the victim just how much she has suffered and continues to suffer to this day as a result of the abuse inflicted upon her by Webb.

“His actions have deprived someone of a happy childhood, purely for his own sexual gratification. His actions are abhorrent and I am pleased he will now serve a custodial sentence for his behaviour.

“I would like to take this opportunity to praise the victim for bravely reporting her ordeal to police – this was the first time she had ever spoken to anybody about exactly what she had been through. Without her bravery, we would not have been able to put Webb before the courts for justice to be served.”

Anyone who has suffered sexual abuse, regardless of how much time has passed, is being urged to report it to Wiltshire Police by calling 101. You will be supported by specialist officers.