Detectives investigating the murder of a Cornish mum 25 years ago say they are working on 40 new lines of enquiry.

Lyn Bryant was killed in October 1998 as she walked her dog on quiet rural lanes in her home village of Ruan High Lanes, near Truro.

Her body was found in a field by a holidaymaker and she had been stabbed a number of times in the back, neck and chest.

Last month, Devon and Cornwall Police's major crime investigation team launched a fresh public appeal for information to mark the 25th anniversary of her death.

A total of 57 calls and messages were received, prompting 40 new lines of enquiry.

Police issued a fresh appeal on the 25th anniversary of Lyn's death. Credit: ITV News

Detective Inspector Rob Smith said: “I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information as part of this latest appeal. It is touching to see the level of public support for this case despite the passing of time.

“We would, however, still encourage anyone else to contact us if they are wrestling with their conscience or harbouring suspicions about someone.

"Just one piece of information, however small, could be crucial in helping to identify and apprehend Lyn’s killer.

“We know that 25 years is a long time but we remain convinced that someone knows what happened to Lyn that day. For the sake of her family, please do the right thing and get in touch – now is the time.”

Lyn Bryant pictured with family before she was brutally killed. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Mrs Bryant, who was a grandmother at the time of her death, was local to the remote part of Cornwall where she lived with her husband Peter. The couple had been married for about 19 years.

They had two children, Lee, then aged 21, and Erin, then aged 19. Lee’s son Keelan was 10 months old at the time.

On the day of the murder, Mrs Bryant cleaned a local house, went to see her parents and then bought groceries from a garage.

She returned home and then took the family’s lurcher dog, Jay, for a walk.

A holidaymaker discovered Mrs Bryant’s body, lying in the gateway to a field near the chapel, at about 2.30pm.

The attack is believed to have been sexually motivated because Mrs Bryant’s clothing had been disturbed when her body was discovered at the entrance to a field.

Detectives: Three men seen in the area at the time remain unidentified

Her death is one of the largest and longest-running unsolved murder inquiries carried out by Devon and Cornwall Police.

In 1998, police pieced together her final movements, including critical witness reports of three unknown men seen in the area at the time.

The men remain unidentified and the sightings are still a key part of the investigation.

Mystery also surrounds Mrs Bryant’s glasses, which cryptically reappeared at the crime scene four months after she died.

A reward of £20,000 has been offered by Crimestoppers for information which leads to an arrest and conviction.