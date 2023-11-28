A teenager who tried to steal a motorbike in broad daylight has been given a six-month prison sentence.

The incident happened in Berkley Square, in Bristol on Monday 23 October.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted charges of attempted robbery during a hearing at Bristol Magistrates Court on Wednesday 22 November.

He also admitted theft of a motor vehicle, breach of bail conditions, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The teenager was given a six-month Detention and Training Order and a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) to last 12 months.

The CBO includes restrictions preventing him from engaging in conduct that will cause harassment, alarm or distress and being in possession of a balaclava in public.

It also stops him from being in possession of, sitting on, riding or being a passenger of any motorcycle, moped, electric bike or electric scooter.

Kelly Parsons, anti-social behaviour co-ordinator at Avon and Somerset Police, said the force has been carrying out an operation to target crime involving motorbikes, mopeds and e-bicycles.

"We welcome the sentence given out by the court. This order is designed to place restrictive conditions on the defendant, to deter any future offences," she said.