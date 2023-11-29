A charity has warned there has been a "heartbreaking rise" in the number of horses being abandoned in the South West.

HorseWorld, a horse rescue charity in Bristol, said it has received a record number of calls about horses needing to be rehomed over the past year.

It said the increasing cost of hay is "pushing owners to desperate lengths," with many considering rehoming their horses.

Horseworld's Head of Equine Welfare Sarah Hollister said many owners are "operating on a shoestring and can no longer cope."

"Owners are increasingly desperate to re-home horses due to the combination of the credit crunch and the increasing cost of food," she added.

The charity many owners are struggling to afford the cost of feed which has increased. Credit: HorseWorld

HorseWorld has been rescuing, rehabilitating and re-homing horses and ponies since 1952.

The charity looks after more than 100 horses, ponies and donkeys on its farm in Whitchurch but said it is struggling with the additional demand.

Ms Hollister added: "Horseworld are being asked to take in more horses, and this has an impact on our costs, particularly at this time of year."

The charity said it has been unable to produce its own hay as a result of bad weather.

It has set up a "Feed the Herd" appeal to help provide hay for the rescued horses, ponies and donkeys during the winter months.

"We carefully plan for winter feed supplies, but with increasing prices, we find ourselves appealing for extra support this winter," Ms Hollister said.