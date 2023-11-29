The family of a 'loving father' who died in Weston-super-Mare on Monday 27 November have paid tribute to him.

Police attended an address in Upper Church Road on Monday morning (27 November) and found a man seriously injured.

Despite officers' and paramedics' best efforts, he died at the scene. A post-mortem examination has confirmed he died from a stab injury.

People living in the Upper Church Road area were told to put their bins out for police to search on Tuesday 28 November.

The man has now been formally identified as 43-year-old Dominic Wilson. His family have released the following tribute:

"Dominic was a loving father to his children, he always enjoyed what this life had to offer, and he lived it to the full. His bubbly character will live on and he will be dearly missed by those who knew him."

People were told to leave their bins out for police to search on Tuesday morning. Credit: PA

So far Avon and Somerset Police have arrested six people in connection with his death. Two men in their 40s who were arrested on Monday have been released without charge.

Four more arrests were made on Tuesday 28 November. A 39-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder and a 45-year-old man and a 54-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All four remain in police custody.

DCI Simon Dewfall, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "This was a shocking attack on a man, who has tragically lost his life.

"Our thoughts are with his family at what must be a very difficult time and we’ll continue to give them all the help and support they need. Our investigation is continuing at pace and we’re committed to establishing the full circumstances behind Dominic's death.

"We would like to thank residents for their continuing support and understanding while the cordons have been in place. They are likely to remain in place for at least the next couple of days."

If you have any information which could help the investigation, call 101 and quote reference 5223289533.