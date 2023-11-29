A man has died after two cars crashed near the Somerset village of Street.

It happened on Berhill at around 7:30pm on Monday 27 November.

A VW Polo and a Mini were involved.

The driver of the VW sadly died at the scene.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "Our thoughts are with his family at this time and they are being offered support by a specially-trained family liaison officer."

The driver of the Mini was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Avon and Somerset Police by calling 101 and giving the call handler the reference number 5223289626, or by completing an online appeals form.