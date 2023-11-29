A manhunt has been launched after a man reportedly 'grabbed' and exposed himself to a schoolgirl in Torquay.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Tuesday 28 November in Chapel Hill Woods.

The 12-year-old girl was able to run away from the suspect to safety and is now being supported by specialist officers.

A police cordon remains in place in the area and enquiries are continuing.

The suspect is described as a white male aged in his 30s, around 6ft in height and with stubble. He was wearing a red hooded top, dark blue jeans and a light-blue denim jacket.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Rose of Devon and Cornwall Police said: "We understand this is a rare but concerning incident and we have significant resources working on a thorough investigation.

“Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while our enquiries continue.

“We are urging anyone with information – or who may have seen a man matching the description of the suspect in the area - to contact us.”

The public is being urged to contact police online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 50230312090.