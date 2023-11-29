A man who is considered to be vulnerable has gone missing in Gloucester.

Officers are appealing for information to help find James, 51, who last contacted family on Monday 27 November but has not been seen or heard from since.

He has not returned to his home address on Painswick Road and officers are continuing to search for him.

James is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and with short ginger hair. It is believed he was wearing a black jacket and black joggers when he went missing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Gloucestershire Police on 101 if they have information on James's whereabouts, or 999 straight away if they see him, quoting incident 429 of 28 November.