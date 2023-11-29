A serving Gloucestershire Police officer has been charged with a string of offences - including driving a police car while disqualified.

PC Miles Caffull, a response officer based in Gloucester, will appear at Worcester Magistrates' Court on Thursday 30 November, for a plea hearing.

The 26-year-old is accused of three counts of driving while disqualified and three counts of using a motor vehicle without third-party insurance.

Collectively the charges span the period from 26 May 2023 to 16 June 2023 and include using police vehicles while on duty.

PC Caffull was disqualified from driving in May 2023 after receiving 12 points on his licence for speeding offences, but he had not disclosed this to the constabulary.

He was suspended from duty in June this year when he told the force about the speeding offences and his disqualification.

PC Caffull was charged after an investigation by the constabulary’s professional standards department and remains subject to ongoing misconduct proceedings.