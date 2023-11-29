A woman has been sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for two years, after she attempted to smuggle drugs into a Wiltshire prison.

Ishmai Williams tried to bring in almost 200g of Cannabis and seven sheets of A4 paper soaked in MDMB or ‘Spice’ – a synthetic cannabinoid - to Erlestoke Prison on 5 May 2022.

The 30-year-old had driven from her home city of Birmingham to the jail, near Devizes, but was stopped immediately after arriving by prison officers who could smell the drugs.

She was attempting to enter the prison by acting as a legal representative at the time.

Williams has now been sentenced at Winchester Crown Court for for two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, and two counts of conveying a prohibited article (Class B drug), on 27 November.

She was sentenced to nine months for each offence, which is suspended for two years, and was also ordered to carry out 20 days of rehabilitation activity, and pay a £156 victim surcharge.

Detective Inspector Tom Straker, of Central CID said: "Wiltshire Police has, and will continue to have, a zero tolerance approach to this behaviour. Williams, acting as a legal representative at the time, abused her position when she attempted to take prohibited items in to Erlestoke Prison.

"We accept the sentence imposed by the court, but this should act as a clear deterrent to anyone who thinks that it in acceptable to travel to Wiltshire with the intent to supply drugs, both in and out of the prison system”.