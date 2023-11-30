Boardmasters has announced its first acts for 2024 - including two headliners.

Stormzy and Chase & Status will top the bill on two nights next August, supported by a raft of other musicians.

Cornwall's biggest festival happens every year, on the cliffs above Watergate Bay near Newquay. Thousands flock there, not only for the music but also the excellent surf nearby.

It's the fifth largest festival in the UK and will take place between 7 and 11 August next summer.

The event has become so popular in recent years that the organisers have applied to increase its capacity from 53,000 to 65,000 within two years.

More than 30 names on the line-up were announced yesterday, Wednesday 29 November, but there are "tons more still to come", Boardmasters said.

The festival sold out in 2023, with Lorde, Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine headlining. A record number of fans have already signed up for presale tickets this year.

Crowds gathered to enjoy the first night of music at Boardmasters 2023. Credit: Danny North

The acts

Stormzy - A multi-award-winning musician from South London, with three albums to date - Gang Signs & Prayer, Heavy Is The Head and This Is What I Mean. All shot to number 1 in the UK album chart, with the former two subsequently being nominated for the prestigious Mercury Music Prize.

Chase & Status - The trailblazing drum’n’bass duo will be bringing their full live band and special guests to the main stage at Watergate Bay.

Becky Hill - The BRIT Award-winning chart-topper will no doubt have everyone on their feet as she performs anthems including Crazy What Love Can Do, Remember, Lose Control and latest track Disconnect with Chase & Status.

Bicep - Present Chroma, their audio/visual DJ set at Boardmasters 2024. Expect nothing short of a jaw-dropping set from Bicep, the pair behind Glue, Apricots and Aura, who’ve been shaping the electro landscape since they first emerged on the scene.

Becky Hill is among the acts announced for Boardmasters 2024. Credit: PA

Nia Archives

Tom Odell

Bakar

FKA Slaves

SOFT PLAY

Katy B

The Teskey Brothers

Kenya Grace

Songer

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

And many, many more... For the full line-up so far, head to www.boardmasters.com.

Ticket types and information

Presale sign-ups for the 2024 festival have now closed. If there are any tickets left, they'll go on sale tomorrow, Friday 1 December, at 10am.

DEPOSIT SCHEME - Festivalgoers can secure their ticket for £50 deposit (+ booking fee). The remaining balance must be paid in full before midnight on Friday, April 26, 2024 (plus a £10 redeemable litter bond for camping tickets).

PAYMENT PLANS - Festivalgoers can secure their ticket for £50 deposit (+ booking fee), followed by 5 x equal instalments between the month of December and Friday, April 26, 2024 (plus a £10 redeemable litter bond for camping tickets).

LITTER BOND - £10 fully redeemable

BOARDMASTERS 2024 TICKETS - from £229 for Wednesday Camping Tier 1 (+ booking fee) and £10 litter bond.

TICKET TYPES ON SALE - Wednesday Camping, Thursday Camping, VIP Camping, 3 Day No Camping, Coach Packages, Boardmasters Boutique, Prepitched, Reserved pitch, Car Parking + Campervan, Surf + Adventure Packages