A brick was thrown through the window of a cafe in Bristol causing £3,000 worth of damage, sparking a CCTV appeal.

Avon and Somerset Police say the incident was "racially aggravated".

Officers are now looking to speak to a man who may have information to help their investigation.

They say the man is white, bald, believed to be in his 50s, and was wearing a black-quilted jacket, blue jeans and white trainers.

The incident happened around 3.20am on 12 November on Gloucester Road, Bishopston and is being treated as a hate crime.

Anyone who knows the man should contact Avon and Somerset Police with the reference number 5223277238.