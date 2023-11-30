A Bristol teenager man has been jailed for at least five years after police found a gun and £12k worth of drugs after searching a property.

Dennis Williams, 19, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the charges at Bristol Crown Court.

Williams was originally arrested in November 2022 as part of an operation targeting drug dealers.

In April 2023 he was arrested again after being found carrying class A drugs, a phone used for drug dealing and a lock knife.

This led officers to search the address where the firearm and more drugs were found.

PC Dave Stevenson from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "The length of this sentence demonstrates the seriousness of these crimes and the enormous impact they have on our communities.

"We know how concerning the presence of guns can be, and the serious harm they can cause, however they are incredibly rare in Avon and Somerset.

"We are committed to keeping the public safe and are using all possible powers to prevent people from coming to harm."